South Korea's Political Crossroads: After Yoon's Removal

The Constitutional Court of South Korea has made a landmark decision to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office following his contentious declaration of martial law. The move has thrown the nation's political scene into turmoil, further exacerbating the crisis that has gripped South Korea for months.

In the wake of Yoon's ousting, South Korea is mandated to hold a new presidential election within 60 days. During this transitional period, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will serve as acting president. The election results, declared by the National Election Commission, will determine the next leader.

All eyes are on opposition figure Lee Jae-myung, who is leading the polls despite facing a slew of legal hurdles. The anticipated election drama is compounded by crises, including escalating military tensions on the Korean peninsula and diplomatic challenges with the U.S. under President Donald Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)