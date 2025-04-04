Left Menu

South Korea's Political Crossroads: After Yoon's Removal

The Constitutional Court in South Korea has removed President Yoon Suk Yeol from office following his controversial declaration of martial law. A new presidential election is to be held within 60 days. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is expected to run, though he's facing legal issues. The removal marks a significant political upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 04-04-2025 07:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 07:58 IST
South Korea's Political Crossroads: After Yoon's Removal
President
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The Constitutional Court of South Korea has made a landmark decision to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office following his contentious declaration of martial law. The move has thrown the nation's political scene into turmoil, further exacerbating the crisis that has gripped South Korea for months.

In the wake of Yoon's ousting, South Korea is mandated to hold a new presidential election within 60 days. During this transitional period, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will serve as acting president. The election results, declared by the National Election Commission, will determine the next leader.

All eyes are on opposition figure Lee Jae-myung, who is leading the polls despite facing a slew of legal hurdles. The anticipated election drama is compounded by crises, including escalating military tensions on the Korean peninsula and diplomatic challenges with the U.S. under President Donald Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025