Left Menu

BJP's ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ Highlights Ambedkar's Legacy and Criticizes Congress

The BJP organized the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' in Shimla, celebrating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's contribution while criticizing Congress for allegedly twisting his legacy for vote bank politics. Key leaders, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, emphasized BJP's respect for Ambedkar's principles and critiqued Congress's historical and current political strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:08 IST
BJP's ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ Highlights Ambedkar's Legacy and Criticizes Congress
Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a state-level program organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Shimla on Friday, titled 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan', leaders highlighted the influential contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the nation and the constitution. Union Minister Jitendra Singh accused the Congress Party of exploiting Ambedkar's legacy to secure votes while neglecting his ideals historically.

Singh criticized Congress leaders for allegedly distorting statements from senior BJP members to foster division in society, labeling these tactics as attempts to further their political objectives after electoral losses. He condemned the actions of Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues, contrasting them with the BJP's veneration of Ambedkar's role in creating an inclusive constitution.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also critiqued Congress's historical policies, especially regarding Dr. Ambedkar's staunch opposition to Congress's Kashmir stance under Nehru. Thakur emphasized that Ambedkar's foresight warned of long-term national challenges stemming from these policies, accusing Congress of disrespecting both Ambedkar and the Constitution over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025