BJP's ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan’ Highlights Ambedkar's Legacy and Criticizes Congress

In a state-level program organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Shimla on Friday, titled 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan', leaders highlighted the influential contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the nation and the constitution. Union Minister Jitendra Singh accused the Congress Party of exploiting Ambedkar's legacy to secure votes while neglecting his ideals historically.

Singh criticized Congress leaders for allegedly distorting statements from senior BJP members to foster division in society, labeling these tactics as attempts to further their political objectives after electoral losses. He condemned the actions of Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues, contrasting them with the BJP's veneration of Ambedkar's role in creating an inclusive constitution.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also critiqued Congress's historical policies, especially regarding Dr. Ambedkar's staunch opposition to Congress's Kashmir stance under Nehru. Thakur emphasized that Ambedkar's foresight warned of long-term national challenges stemming from these policies, accusing Congress of disrespecting both Ambedkar and the Constitution over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)