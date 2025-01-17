Left Menu

Boycott Politics: Tamil Nadu's Erode East Bypoll Drama

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, led by actor-politician Vijay, has announced a boycott of the Erode East Assembly bypoll, following suit with AIADMK, BJP, and DMDK. The decision comes amid claims of anti-democratic practices and power abuse by ruling parties during bypolls. Nominations close on January 17, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay, announced its boycott of the upcoming Erode East Assembly bypoll, scheduled for February 5. The decision echoes earlier declarations by opposition parties AIADMK, BJP, and DMDK to abstain from the election.

N Anand, general secretary of TVK, stated that ruling parties have historically manipulated bypolls through 'regrettable politics' and anti-democratic practices. He claims that power abuse during bypolls often exceeds that seen in general elections.

The Erode East seat became vacant due to the passing of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan. DMK's V C Chandrakumar and Naam Tamizhar Katchi's MK Seethalakshmi are among those who have filed nominations ahead of the January 17 deadline. Election results will be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

