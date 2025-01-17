Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Recovers After Health Scare

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was admitted to a hospital on Friday after suffering from a stomach ailment. Hospitalized at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, the BJP legislator from the Seraikela constituency had been unwell for a few days.

In a statement on social media platform X, Soren assured his supporters about his recovery. He said, 'I have been admitted to Tata Main Hospital this morning due to health-related complications. According to the doctors, there is nothing to worry about.'

Soren further mentioned, 'Now, I am feeling much better, and very soon, after becoming fully healthy, I will be back among you all.' His words have comforted many who were concerned about his well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)