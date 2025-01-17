Left Menu

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Recovers After Health Scare

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was hospitalized due to a stomach ailment. The BJP legislator reassured the public from Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur that he is now recovering well and would soon be back in action.

Champai Soren
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren was admitted to a hospital on Friday after suffering from a stomach ailment. Hospitalized at Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, the BJP legislator from the Seraikela constituency had been unwell for a few days.

In a statement on social media platform X, Soren assured his supporters about his recovery. He said, 'I have been admitted to Tata Main Hospital this morning due to health-related complications. According to the doctors, there is nothing to worry about.'

Soren further mentioned, 'Now, I am feeling much better, and very soon, after becoming fully healthy, I will be back among you all.' His words have comforted many who were concerned about his well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

