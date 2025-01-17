Left Menu

Scholz Condemns Musk's European Far-Right Endorsements

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decried Elon Musk's backing of Europe's far-right, labeling it 'unacceptable.' Musk has endorsed Germany's AfD party and criticized UK leaders. Scholz emphasized German voters, not social media influencers, will decide the nation's future amid upcoming elections.

17-01-2025
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has voiced strong disapproval of Elon Musk's support for far-right political movements across Europe, describing such endorsements as 'completely unacceptable.'

In recent statements, Musk has promoted the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, asserting it is the only group that can 'save Germany.'

The billionaire's engagement in European politics has caused unease among leaders who worry about the impact of his influence on democratic processes.

Adding to the controversy, Musk has criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's administration, calling it 'tyrannical,' and has demanded the release of jailed anti-Islam campaigner Tommy Robinson.

Despite these provocations, Scholz has maintained that Germany's future lies in the hands of its electorate, not influential social media figures.

The Chancellor emphasized that while free speech is a right, endorsing extreme right-wing views threatens Europe's democratic unity and stability.

Political polls indicate AfD holds a significant 20% support in Germany's upcoming elections, although the party's chance of gaining power remains slim due to a lack of cooperation from mainstream parties.

