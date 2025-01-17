Freeland Steps Forward: The Battle to Replace Trudeau

Chrystia Freeland, the former Canadian finance minister, declared her intention to vie for leadership of the ruling Liberal Party, aiming to succeed Justin Trudeau as prime minister. Freeland's decision follows her resignation last month, citing clashes with Trudeau over fiscal policies and his leadership approach.

Her unexpected resignation sparked turmoil among Liberal legislators who have been dissatisfied with the party's dwindling popularity and growing public discontent over soaring costs and housing issues. Under pressure, Trudeau announced he would resign once a new leader is selected, remaining in office until March 9.

Freeland, intending to 'fight for Canada,' will officially launch her campaign on Sunday. However, the Liberals face an uphill battle against a resurgent Conservative opposition, with elections approaching by October 20, potentially sooner. Freeland's primary challenger is Mark Carney, an outsider with no government ties, renowned for his tenure as Bank of Canada governor.

