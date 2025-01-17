NCP Takes Bold Move in Delhi Elections

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), discontented with ally BJP's neglect, announced its plan to contest in 30 seats for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Amid tensions with BJP over concession to other NDA partners, the NCP has fielded 13 candidates from minority communities, showcasing their commitment to diversity and development in Delhi.

Notably, NCP's Vishvanath Agarwal will challenge AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, highlighting the party's strategic positioning against big political figures. Voting is scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)