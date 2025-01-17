Left Menu

NCP Takes Bold Move in Delhi Elections

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded 30 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, expressing dissatisfaction with ally BJP. The NCP aims to represent developmental values in Delhi, with 13 minority candidates and a notable challenge to AAP and BJP leaders.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:38 IST
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), discontented with ally BJP's neglect, announced its plan to contest in 30 seats for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Amid tensions with BJP over concession to other NDA partners, the NCP has fielded 13 candidates from minority communities, showcasing their commitment to diversity and development in Delhi.

Notably, NCP's Vishvanath Agarwal will challenge AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, highlighting the party's strategic positioning against big political figures. Voting is scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8.

