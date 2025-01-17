Poland's Budget Clash: A Legal Battle in the Making

In a significant political maneuver, Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed off on the 2025 budget, yet has called upon the country's Constitutional Tribunal to verify the legality of certain provisions within the document.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions between the current pro-European government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk and remnants of the former nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) administration. The Tusk administration is striving to undo contentious reforms enacted by PiS that strained Poland's relationship with the EU, yet they face pushback from Duda, whose tenure is set to conclude later this year.

The budget, which includes contentious cuts to the Constitutional Tribunal and the National Council of the Judiciary, has triggered this legal review, with Duda asserting the legitimacy of judicial appointments made during the PiS era—appointments that Tusk's government has long disputed. This judicial standoff underscores ongoing rule of law concerns within Poland, as reflected in remarks made by Duda's senior aide, Malgorzata Paprocka.

