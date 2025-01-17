German CEO Sparks Debate Over 'Anti-Woke' Rhetoric

Stefan Hoops, CEO of DWS, a Deutsche Bank subsidiary, has voiced concerns about the rising 'anti-woke' rhetoric ahead of Germany's national election. In a LinkedIn post, he drew parallels between this trend and the macho culture depicted in 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'

Hoops' statement, unusual for such a high-ranking corporate figure, has received backing from senior executives across Germany's financial sector, including from Deutsche Bank, SAP, Deloitte, EY, Bosch Mobility, and N26. Critics of the 'woke' movement often label it pejoratively, while Hoops sees its fair implementation as critical to progress.

His call for zero tolerance towards sexual harassment and for ensuring equal opportunities comes amidst Europe's broader debates over social justice. The discussion gains urgency in light of the increasing influence of nationalist rhetoric, underscoring the social responsibilities of business leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)