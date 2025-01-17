Karnataka High Court Pauses Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted the ongoing criminal defamation proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The defamation case was instigated by the BJP in response to advertisements claiming widespread corruption under its governance.

Senior advocate Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing Gandhi, informed Justice M Nagaprasanna this was the case's first instance of being heard. In response, the court issued an emergency order to the respondent with a return date of February 20, effectively pausing the trial's progress.

The case centers around the 'Corruption Rate Card' ads by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, alleging BJP leaders demanded commissions for government roles. The BJP has dismissed the claims as false and politically motivated.

