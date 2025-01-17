Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Pauses Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka High Court issued an interim order halting the criminal defamation trial involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The case, filed by the BJP, is linked to ads accusing BJP leaders of corruption. The court has stayed proceedings until the next hearing on February 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:12 IST
Karnataka High Court Pauses Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi
The Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted the ongoing criminal defamation proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The defamation case was instigated by the BJP in response to advertisements claiming widespread corruption under its governance.

Senior advocate Shashi Kiran Shetty, representing Gandhi, informed Justice M Nagaprasanna this was the case's first instance of being heard. In response, the court issued an emergency order to the respondent with a return date of February 20, effectively pausing the trial's progress.

The case centers around the 'Corruption Rate Card' ads by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, alleging BJP leaders demanded commissions for government roles. The BJP has dismissed the claims as false and politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

