BJP vs AAP: The Clash over Delhi's 'Revri' Promises
The BJP and AAP clash over Delhi's election manifesto, with BJP's welfare promises labeled as 'revris' by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP counters by accusing Kejriwal of misleading voters, asserting their commitment to continue schemes like Mohalla Clinics, contrary to Kejriwal's claims of closure.
The BJP has launched a sharp critique against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being 'politically frustrated' over the latter's 'revri' remarks targeting the party's Delhi poll manifesto.
Announced on Friday, the BJP's manifesto promises financial aid for women, pregnant women, and senior citizens, which Kejriwal dismissed as populist measures. The Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, hit back, labeling Kejriwal as 'a master in the art of lying.'
Despite the verbal jousting, BJP national president J P Nadda reassured that existing welfare schemes, including the Mohalla Clinics, will continue, refuting Kejriwal's claim of potential closures. Kejriwal has urged Delhiites to support AAP if they wish to see Mohalla Clinics sustained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
