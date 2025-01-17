Left Menu

BJP vs AAP: The Clash over Delhi's 'Revri' Promises

The BJP and AAP clash over Delhi's election manifesto, with BJP's welfare promises labeled as 'revris' by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP counters by accusing Kejriwal of misleading voters, asserting their commitment to continue schemes like Mohalla Clinics, contrary to Kejriwal's claims of closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:13 IST
BJP vs AAP: The Clash over Delhi's 'Revri' Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has launched a sharp critique against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of being 'politically frustrated' over the latter's 'revri' remarks targeting the party's Delhi poll manifesto.

Announced on Friday, the BJP's manifesto promises financial aid for women, pregnant women, and senior citizens, which Kejriwal dismissed as populist measures. The Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, hit back, labeling Kejriwal as 'a master in the art of lying.'

Despite the verbal jousting, BJP national president J P Nadda reassured that existing welfare schemes, including the Mohalla Clinics, will continue, refuting Kejriwal's claim of potential closures. Kejriwal has urged Delhiites to support AAP if they wish to see Mohalla Clinics sustained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025