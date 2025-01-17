Left Menu

Trump Takes Charge: TikTok's Future Hangs in Balance

President-elect Donald Trump announced that the decision regarding the future of the TikTok app will rest on his shoulders. In a CNN interview, he stated that Congress has delegated the decision-making power to him, leaving the digital platform's future uncertain.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump declared on Friday that he will be the one to determine the future of the popular TikTok app. Despite this assertion, Trump offered no specifics on the actions he intends to take.

In a candid interview with CNN, Trump remarked, "It ultimately goes up to me, so you're going to see what I'm going to do." With full authority granted by Congress, the resolution of TikTok's fate now rests in his hands.

The absence of clear directives has left the app's future uncertain, prompting widespread speculation on possible outcomes.

