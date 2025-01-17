Left Menu

Delhi Political Showdown: Congress Accuses BJP of Copying Promises

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav accuses BJP of replicating Congress' election guarantees without the required vision, alleging BJP's past unfulfilled promises contrast with Congress' effective implementations in various states. BJP responds with promise-focused manifesto for Delhi polls, with women-centric pledges and health cover expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:31 IST
Delhi Political Showdown: Congress Accuses BJP of Copying Promises
Devender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plagiarizing Congress' electoral promises, labeling their efforts as a "copy-paste job." Yadav criticized the ruling party for lacking the vision and financial skill to realize these guarantees, which he claims will end as empty promises akin to those made by Arvind Kejriwal in the past.

The Congress leader pointed to the BJP's failures in various states, remarking that none of the BJP-ruled regions, including Maharashtra and Haryana, have fulfilled promises like affordable cooking gas or increased financial aid to women. Meanwhile, Yadav highlighted Congress' achievements in states like Jharkhand where commitments have been effectively met following electoral victories.

Amidst these accusations, BJP president J P Nadda revealed the first segment of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections. The document promises significant benefits, notably for women, including monthly financial support, discounted LPG cylinders, and increased health insurance coverage. The BJP underscores its commitment to implementing 'Ayushman Bharat' and other initiatives if it gains control in the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025