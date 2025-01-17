Delhi Political Showdown: Congress Accuses BJP of Copying Promises

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plagiarizing Congress' electoral promises, labeling their efforts as a "copy-paste job." Yadav criticized the ruling party for lacking the vision and financial skill to realize these guarantees, which he claims will end as empty promises akin to those made by Arvind Kejriwal in the past.

The Congress leader pointed to the BJP's failures in various states, remarking that none of the BJP-ruled regions, including Maharashtra and Haryana, have fulfilled promises like affordable cooking gas or increased financial aid to women. Meanwhile, Yadav highlighted Congress' achievements in states like Jharkhand where commitments have been effectively met following electoral victories.

Amidst these accusations, BJP president J P Nadda revealed the first segment of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections. The document promises significant benefits, notably for women, including monthly financial support, discounted LPG cylinders, and increased health insurance coverage. The BJP underscores its commitment to implementing 'Ayushman Bharat' and other initiatives if it gains control in the capital city.

