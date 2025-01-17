Left Menu

Trump's Indoor Inauguration: A Historic Contingency

Due to dangerously cold weather, President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration will be moved indoors, possibly to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. The decision is driven by health concerns. It marks the first indoor swearing-in since Ronald Reagan's second inauguration. Spokespeople for Trump did not comment on the change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, originally scheduled for Monday, will be relocated indoors due to anticipated dangerously cold weather conditions, CNN reported on Friday, citing insider sources.

Trump is likely to take the oath of office within the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, according to network reporters on X. There is also a possibility that the inaugural parade could be shifted to Washington's Capital One sports arena.

This decision, fueled by concerns over health risks and potential hypothermia, marks the first time since Ronald Reagan's second term that a swearing-in ceremony will be conducted indoors. The Trump transition team has yet to comment on the change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

