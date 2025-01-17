Donald Trump's Indoor Inauguration Decision Amid Cold Weather

In a move echoing Ronald Reagan's 1985 inauguration, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced his inauguration will be held indoors at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda due to severe cold weather.

Trump stated this decision in a post on Truth Social, also noting plans for the presidential parade to occur at a nearby sports arena.

The decision aims to accommodate various dignitaries and guests, guaranteeing their comfort amid the harsh weather conditions expected on the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)