Donald Trump's Indoor Inauguration Decision Amid Cold Weather
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced that his inauguration will take place indoors at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, citing severe cold weather. The presidential parade will be moved to a nearby sports arena, resembling Ronald Reagan's 1985 inauguration plan. Various dignitaries and guests will attend inside the Capitol.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a move echoing Ronald Reagan's 1985 inauguration, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced his inauguration will be held indoors at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda due to severe cold weather.
Trump stated this decision in a post on Truth Social, also noting plans for the presidential parade to occur at a nearby sports arena.
The decision aims to accommodate various dignitaries and guests, guaranteeing their comfort amid the harsh weather conditions expected on the occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement