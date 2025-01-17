Parliament's Budget Session: Key Dates and Highlights

The Parliament's Budget Session is scheduled to run from January 31 to April 4, featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth consecutive budget presentation on February 1.

The session, adhering to tradition, will open with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of both houses on January 31, followed by the presentation of the economic survey.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, announced that the Union Budget 2025-26 will be tabled on February 1, with significant figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to key discussions throughout the session.

