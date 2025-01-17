Parliament's Budget Session: Key Dates and Highlights
The Parliament's Budget Session is set from January 31 to April 4. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1. The session will commence with President Droupadi Murmu's address. There will be a recess in February, and the session will resume in March to complete budget discussions.
Updated: 17-01-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:42 IST
The Parliament's Budget Session is scheduled to run from January 31 to April 4, featuring Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's eighth consecutive budget presentation on February 1.
The session, adhering to tradition, will open with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of both houses on January 31, followed by the presentation of the economic survey.
Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, announced that the Union Budget 2025-26 will be tabled on February 1, with significant figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to key discussions throughout the session.
