Kiren Rijiju's Controversial Stroll Amidst Tulips: A Political Tango in Kashmir

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju found himself entangled in controversy following an unplanned encounter with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former CM Farooq Abdullah at the Tulip Garden. The meeting fueled political discourse across the region, drawing criticism from opposition parties who argue the National Conference's implicit support for recent legislative changes.

The spontaneous interaction occurred during an early morning visit intended to avoid daytime tourist congestion. Minister Rijiju described the meeting as coincidental, yet opposition figures labeled it a calculated political statement, citing the ongoing tensions surrounding Rijiju's Waqf Amendment Bill, which has been contentious among the local Muslim population.

Despite clarification attempts, the incident reverberated in the Legislative Assembly, with leaders like PDP's Mehbooba Mufti expressing discontent over the perceived marginalization of Muslim interests. The National Conference dismissed these allegations, emphasizing that opposition forces were needlessly stirring unrest in an already sensitive region.

