BJP and AAP Clash as Delhi Elections Loom: Manifestos Unveiled
BJP's Baijayant Panda lauds their election manifesto, criticizing AAP's unfulfilled promises while promising continued welfare reforms if elected. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal counters, accusing BJP of lacking vision and claiming they plan to follow his governance approach. Both parties gear up for the crucial Delhi Assembly polls.
The battle for Delhi's governance intensifies as the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveil their manifestos ahead of the Assembly elections. BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda has praised their 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto, asserting that it has significantly impacted Delhi's residents and will continue existing welfare schemes.
Panda criticized the AAP for allegedly failing to deliver on key promises, including financial assistance to women and the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He assured that a BJP government would roll out new welfare initiatives, emphasizing healthcare improvements, women's empowerment, and support for senior citizens.
Conversely, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of lacking originality, arguing they plan to follow his governance model. Kejriwal dismissed claims that Mohalla clinics would be dismantled, urging voters to support AAP if they value these services. Both parties prepare for the February 5 election, anticipating results on February 8.
