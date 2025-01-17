Left Menu

Trump Moves Second Inauguration Indoors Due to Extreme Weather

Due to forecasted severe windchill, President-elect Donald Trump has shifted his inauguration ceremony indoors to the Capitol Rotunda. Monday's event will include a Presidential Parade and live viewing at Capital One Arena. Trump emphasizes safety due to low temperatures and Arctic conditions affecting Washington, D.C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:15 IST
Due to severe weather forecasts, US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that his second inauguration will be held indoors at the Capitol Rotunda.

The decision, reminiscent of Ronald Reagan's 1985 inauguration, aims to protect attendees from record low temperatures and dangerous conditions expected in Washington, D.C.

Trump emphasized the safety of dignitaries and guests, urging those attending the event to take precautions against the Arctic blast sweeping the nation.

