TikTok on the Verge: Supreme Court Ruling Spurs Urgent Buyout Talks

In a high-stakes decision, the Supreme Court upheld a crucial law mandating the sale of TikTok to an American company by Sunday's deadline or face a ban. This ruling reflects bipartisan concerns over national security and the influence of TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

Lawmakers from both parties hailed the decision. Democratic Representative Frank Pallone emphasized the law's role in safeguarding national security and noted TikTok's perceived threat due to its Chinese ownership. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Tom Cotton criticized ByteDance for not divesting earlier, labeling the app a tool of the Chinese Communist Party.

With the deadline looming, TikTok's future hangs in the balance. Efforts to negotiate a sale continue, but political and legal complexities remain formidable. Both outgoing and incoming administrations face pressure to secure an American buyer, ensuring the app's continuation while protecting U.S. interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)