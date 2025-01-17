Quad Alliance: Continuity in the Indo-Pacific under Trump's Second Term
High-ranking diplomats from the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan aim to affirm the Quad alliance's continuity amid concerns over China's influence. The meeting follows Trump's inauguration, with discussions likely focused on strengthening Indo-Pacific relations rather than introducing new initiatives.
Diplomatic leaders from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan are set to meet in Washington following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, marking the first significant diplomatic engagement of his presidency, sources reveal.
The assembly, part of the 'Quad' grouping, aims to reinforce a unified stance against China's growing influence. This is seen as a crucial moment for international relations in the Indo-Pacific region under the Trump administration.
While large-scale policy shifts are not anticipated, experts suggest the dialogue will focus on sustaining cooperation in defense and technology sectors and ensuring an open and collaborative Indo-Pacific environment.
