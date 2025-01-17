Quad Alliance: Continuity in the Indo-Pacific under Trump's Second Term

Diplomatic leaders from the United States, Australia, India, and Japan are set to meet in Washington following the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, marking the first significant diplomatic engagement of his presidency, sources reveal.

The assembly, part of the 'Quad' grouping, aims to reinforce a unified stance against China's growing influence. This is seen as a crucial moment for international relations in the Indo-Pacific region under the Trump administration.

While large-scale policy shifts are not anticipated, experts suggest the dialogue will focus on sustaining cooperation in defense and technology sectors and ensuring an open and collaborative Indo-Pacific environment.

