Belarus Election in Crisis
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the upcoming presidential election in Belarus, citing a repressive environment. He stated that the lack of independent media, censorship, and absence of opposition make the election neither free nor fair, aligning with European allies' assessments.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised concerns over the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for this month, highlighting its inability to be free or fair due to the repressive environment in the country.
Blinken mentioned in a statement that, in unison with European allies, the U.S. believes the election lacks credibility. This is attributed to widespread censorship, the absence of independent media, and the fact that only regime-approved candidates can participate.
He emphasized that members of the opposition are either imprisoned or living in exile, further questioning the integrity of the electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Total censorship of proceedings of Tamil Nadu Assembly today reminds the country of Emergency days: Governor Ravi.
Director Sentenced For Capturing China's Censorship Defiance
Governor's Censorship Remarks Ignite Assembly Uproar in Tamil Nadu
Debate Intensifies: EU Rejects Zuckerberg's Censorship Claims
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief