Belarus Election in Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised concerns over the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for this month, highlighting its inability to be free or fair due to the repressive environment in the country.

Blinken mentioned in a statement that, in unison with European allies, the U.S. believes the election lacks credibility. This is attributed to widespread censorship, the absence of independent media, and the fact that only regime-approved candidates can participate.

He emphasized that members of the opposition are either imprisoned or living in exile, further questioning the integrity of the electoral process.

