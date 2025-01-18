Left Menu

Belarus Election in Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the upcoming presidential election in Belarus, citing a repressive environment. He stated that the lack of independent media, censorship, and absence of opposition make the election neither free nor fair, aligning with European allies' assessments.

Updated: 18-01-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 04:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised concerns over the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for this month, highlighting its inability to be free or fair due to the repressive environment in the country.

Blinken mentioned in a statement that, in unison with European allies, the U.S. believes the election lacks credibility. This is attributed to widespread censorship, the absence of independent media, and the fact that only regime-approved candidates can participate.

He emphasized that members of the opposition are either imprisoned or living in exile, further questioning the integrity of the electoral process.

