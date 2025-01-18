Political Turmoil: South Korea's President Faces Arrest
South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, faces potential arrest regarding rebellion charges connected to his imposition of martial law. A hearing is set for Saturday where he will contest his arrest. If detained, Yoon could face extended custody and possible indictment on rebellion charges.
In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in South Korea, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to appear in a Seoul court on Saturday to contest his formal arrest over his declaration of martial law last December. The decision comes amid heightened scrutiny and allegations of rebellion.
Yoon, detained since Wednesday, faces serious charges related to his December 3 martial law decree, which triggered South Korea's gravest political crisis since democratization in the late 1980s. As the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials presses forward, the court must decide whether Yoon should remain in custody.
Supporters of Yoon have gathered at the court, rallying for his release. Should the court decide against the investigators' warrant request, Yoon will return home; otherwise, his detention could extend as the investigation unfolds. Prosecutors are assessing rebellion and power abuse allegations, with penalties that could include life imprisonment.
