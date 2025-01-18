Left Menu

Trump Administration Plans Nationwide Immigration Operations

In anticipation of Donald Trump's upcoming U.S. presidential term, his administration is preparing for intensified immigration enforcement nationwide. Sources indicate significant operations will occur across major cities, including New York and Miami, with a sizeable immigration raid planned in Chicago. This aligns with Trump's campaign focus on controlling immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 09:21 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The incoming Trump administration is gearing up to escalate immigration enforcement nationwide shortly after his presidential inauguration on Monday, a source close to the plans said. Major U.S. cities like New York and Miami are expected to witness significant arrests, according to this insider source who spoke to Reuters.

The development comes amid reports from the Wall Street Journal that the administration is planning a sweeping immigration raid in Chicago starting Tuesday. This operation, reportedly involving 100 to 200 officers, is slated to extend throughout the week.

A source refuted claims of a concentrated effort to deploy personnel to Chicago. The transition team has yet to comment on these reports. Immigration was a staple of Trump's campaign rhetoric, and he's expected to expand deportation efforts by mobilizing agencies and targeting 'sanctuary' jurisdictions for collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

