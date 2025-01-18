Trump Administration Plans Nationwide Immigration Operations

WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The incoming Trump administration is gearing up to escalate immigration enforcement nationwide shortly after his presidential inauguration on Monday, a source close to the plans said. Major U.S. cities like New York and Miami are expected to witness significant arrests, according to this insider source who spoke to Reuters.

The development comes amid reports from the Wall Street Journal that the administration is planning a sweeping immigration raid in Chicago starting Tuesday. This operation, reportedly involving 100 to 200 officers, is slated to extend throughout the week.

A source refuted claims of a concentrated effort to deploy personnel to Chicago. The transition team has yet to comment on these reports. Immigration was a staple of Trump's campaign rhetoric, and he's expected to expand deportation efforts by mobilizing agencies and targeting 'sanctuary' jurisdictions for collaboration.

