ED Investigation Shakes Karnataka: Allegations of Corruption Against CM Siddaramaiah

The ED's probe into the MUDA scam involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has uncovered significant corruption allegations, revealing misuse of political influence and illegal site allocations. State BJP President BY Vijayendra terms it a 'major victory' against systemic corruption, urging the CM to step down and allow an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:12 IST
Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate's recent probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam has ruffled political feathers in Karnataka, casting serious allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The state's BJP President, BY Vijayendra, celebrated the investigation as a 'major victory' for the party's anti-corruption campaign.

Vijayendra, via a post on X, accused the Chief Minister of exploiting his political leverage to unlawfully allocate sites to his wife and associates, branding this as a glaring instance of systemic impropriety. He criticized Congress for undermining the Governor's authority, particularly after the Karnataka High Court supported the Governor's decision for prosecution, suggesting broader implications in the allegations against Siddaramaiah's family.

The BJP Chief further highlighted the relentless protests spearheaded by BJP and JDS, both in and outside the assembly, deeming Siddaramaiah's actions a blatant abuse of power. The ED's attachment of 142 properties worth Rs 300 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, underscores the severity of the scam, prompting calls for an in-depth CBI investigation to uncover its vast magnitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

