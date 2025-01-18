Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit: Safeguarding the Constitution

Rahul Gandhi, a Congress leader, visits Patna for a day to engage in a conference themed on safeguarding the Constitution and meet with Bihar Congress leaders. He addresses the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan and inaugurates facilities at the BPCC headquarters in his first Bihar visit since last year's Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit: Safeguarding the Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi touched down in Patna on Saturday for a comprehensive day agenda focused on the theme of safeguarding the Constitution. During his visit, Gandhi will engage with senior leaders from the Bihar Congress unit.

As part of his schedule, Gandhi will deliver an address at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan,' held at Bapu Sabhagar, as confirmed by a party official.

He will also make his way to Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, to officially open a newly built staff quarter and an auditorium named after his late relatives. This marks his first visit to the region since the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

