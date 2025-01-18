Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit: Safeguarding the Constitution

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi touched down in Patna on Saturday for a comprehensive day agenda focused on the theme of safeguarding the Constitution. During his visit, Gandhi will engage with senior leaders from the Bihar Congress unit.

As part of his schedule, Gandhi will deliver an address at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan,' held at Bapu Sabhagar, as confirmed by a party official.

He will also make his way to Sadaqat Ashram, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, to officially open a newly built staff quarter and an auditorium named after his late relatives. This marks his first visit to the region since the Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)