Gaza Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Peace
The ceasefire between conflicting parties in Gaza is set to commence at 0630 GMT on Sunday, as announced by the Qatari foreign ministry. The declaration was communicated via a tweet, indicating efforts to restore peace in the region after periods of unrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:54 IST
A significant development in the longstanding conflict, a ceasefire in Gaza is on the horizon, as announced by the Qatari foreign ministry.
According to a message broadcast on social media platform X, the ceasefire is planned to start at 0630 GMT on Sunday.
This move marks a collaborative effort between involved parties in hopes of bringing together communities affected by prolonged tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
