Uttarakhand CM Rallies Support for BJP Candidates in Key Municipal Elections

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to the stage on Saturday, calling for public support of BJP's mayoral candidate, Kalpana Devlal, and their councilor candidates in the municipal corporation elections set for January 23. In his address at a public meeting, Dhami presented the party's vision to transform Pithoragarh into an ideal, environmentally-friendly city.

"Our goal is to make Pithoragarh an exemplary and beautiful city," Dhami articulated, stressing the importance of establishing a BJP-led government in the upcoming elections. According to the Chief Minister, such a government would facilitate planned development, pushing the region towards becoming a clean and green hub. Dhami also tackled the sensitive issue of a 'spit jihad' incident in Bageshwar, promising prompt and strict action.

In a sharp critique of the Congress, he accused them of fostering a 'land jihad' for political gain in Uttarakhand, and accused them of disrespecting cultural values. He emphasized BJP's commitment to rectifying illegal land acquisitions, citing ongoing actions against 750 disputed cases. Audience enthusiasm peaked with youthful chants in support of the BJP, reflecting the municipal elections' significance for both local governance and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)