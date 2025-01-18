Lebanon's New Leadership: A Beacon for Middle East Recovery
UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed international support for Lebanon's recovery, following a meeting with Lebanon's new President Joseph Aoun. Guterres highlighted the importance of stabilizing Lebanese institutions and deploying the army across the nation as steps toward the nation's resurgence after recent conflicts.
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed the international community's support for Lebanon's rapid recovery. He described it as a promising opportunity to restore the country as the heart of the Middle East.
The announcement followed a meeting in Beirut with Lebanon's newly-elected president, Joseph Aoun. This significant political development has also seen the appointment of a new prime minister to establish a government, marking an end to Lebanon's 26-month presidential vacancy.
Guterres emphasized the potential to consolidate Lebanese institutions and territorially secure the nation in cooperation with the Lebanese army, especially in zones of prior Israeli military presence. The U.S.-brokered ceasefire aims to halt the devastation from the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, paving the way for reconstruction and stabilization.
