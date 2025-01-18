Kerala's Brewery Approval Sparks Political Clash

The brewing approval in Palakkad has ignited a political storm in Kerala, as accusations of corruption fly between the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF. The LDF has dismissed these claims as unfounded.

LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan defended the government's stance, emphasizing strict adherence to legal guidelines. He noted the longstanding policy for brewery approvals and denied any impropriety.

The controversy centers around Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd, approved for the brewery. The Congress has alleged ties to a larger scam and policy violations, raising questions about transparency in the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)