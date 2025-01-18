Left Menu

Kerala's Brewery Approval Sparks Political Clash

The ruling LDF in Kerala has been accused by the opposition UDF of approving a brewery in Palakkad amidst charges of corruption. The government defended its actions as lawful and routine, while the UDF claimed it violated state policies and involved secretive dealings.

18-01-2025
The brewing approval in Palakkad has ignited a political storm in Kerala, as accusations of corruption fly between the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF. The LDF has dismissed these claims as unfounded.

LDF convenor T P Ramakrishnan defended the government's stance, emphasizing strict adherence to legal guidelines. He noted the longstanding policy for brewery approvals and denied any impropriety.

The controversy centers around Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd, approved for the brewery. The Congress has alleged ties to a larger scam and policy violations, raising questions about transparency in the decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

