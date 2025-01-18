Kaling Moyong Takes the Helm as New BJP Arunachal Pradesh President

Kaling Moyong has been unanimously elected as the new president of the BJP Arunachal Pradesh unit. The announcement came on Saturday with Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presiding over the election process. This appointment comes after Moyong, a two-time MLA for Pasighat East, lost his seat in April 2024.

Sarbananda Sonowal, tasked with selecting the state party president alongside three national council members, praised Moyong's election and highlighted BJP's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sonowal applauded the leadership of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, noting the state's development as one of India's top ten.

Moyong expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him, promising to bolster the party's grassroots efforts. Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated him and emphasized government support for BJP policies. Future plans include involving more women in politics, reflecting broader policy goals outlined in the Women Reservation Bill.

