Biden’s ERA Declaration, Trump’s Inauguration Indoors, and More: A Dive into US Domestic News
The U.S. sees significant events including Biden's assertion of the Equal Rights Amendment, Trump's inauguration facing severe cold constraints, and civil rights mobilization against Trump. Other highlights include debates on WHO membership, a key vaccine case, and the impacts of California's wildfires. Also, TikTok users brace for a possible ban.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:31 IST
In a bold move, President Joe Biden declared the Equal Rights Amendment as part of the U.S. Constitution, although it hadn't secured the necessary state approvals, sparking discussions about constitutional amendments.
As Donald Trump's inauguration approaches, civil rights leaders are rallying to resist anticipated conservative policy shifts that may erode previous equality gains, while Trump's team considers withdrawing from the WHO.
Meanwhile, California wildfires displace thousands; a federal ban threatens TikTok's U.S. presence, amid Biden's Supreme Court challenges and Kennedy's pivotal vaccine litigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
