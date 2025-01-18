Biden’s ERA Declaration, Trump’s Inauguration Indoors, and More: A Dive into US Domestic News

In a bold move, President Joe Biden declared the Equal Rights Amendment as part of the U.S. Constitution, although it hadn't secured the necessary state approvals, sparking discussions about constitutional amendments.

As Donald Trump's inauguration approaches, civil rights leaders are rallying to resist anticipated conservative policy shifts that may erode previous equality gains, while Trump's team considers withdrawing from the WHO.

Meanwhile, California wildfires displace thousands; a federal ban threatens TikTok's U.S. presence, amid Biden's Supreme Court challenges and Kennedy's pivotal vaccine litigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)