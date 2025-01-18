The Evolving Trump Family: From White House to New Beginnings
As Donald Trump returns to the White House, his family dynamics have shifted. Barron is now a college freshman, while Ivanka and Jared have distanced themselves from politics. Melania is set for the move, and the family's involvement in business, media, and politics continues to influence Trump's circle.
- Country:
- United States
As Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, the dynamics of his family circle have undergone notable changes since his first term began eight years ago.
Barron, once a fifth grader, now stands as a towering college freshman, while daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared remain in Florida, marking a step back from their previous political roles.
Melania has readied herself for the transition, signaling a selective public presence. As the family adapts to new roles, their influence within Trump's political and business realms remains pronounced, including Ivanka's focus on family life and Trump's grandchildren stepping into the public eye.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hakeem Jeffries: The Unexpected Power Broker in U.S. Politics
US Domestic News Highlights: Politics, Judiciary, and Public Safety
Domestic Drama: US Politics, Health, and Weather Spark Headlines
Historic Sentencing as Trump Returns to White House Amid Controversy
Courage Honored: Medal Ceremonies at the White House