Nitish Kumar Pressed for Clarity on Waqf Amendment Stance

In a sharp critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political maneuvers, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has demanded that Kumar declare his stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Banerjee's comments highlight the political intrigue surrounding Kumar, suggesting his reluctance to comment may jeopardize his leadership position.

Meanwhile, the Waqf Amendment Bill Joint Parliamentary Committee, led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, is actively engaging with various stakeholders, including legal experts and Waqf Board members, to gather opinion on the bill. Meetings are scheduled in Kolkata and Lucknow, as preparations intensify ahead of Parliament's budget session.

The committee is expected to deliver its report during this session, aiming for legislative reforms to tackle mismanagement and corruption in Waqf properties. The amendment proposes digitization, stronger audits, and legal frameworks to recover illegally occupied properties, promising a comprehensive revamp of the 1995 Waqf Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)