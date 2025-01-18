Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Pressed for Clarity on Waqf Amendment Stance

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee urges Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reveal his position on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amid growing speculation about Kumar's political strategies. The Joint Parliamentary Committee intensifies consultations, aiming to address longstanding issues within Waqf properties through the proposed amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:31 IST
Member of Waqf bill JPC and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's political maneuvers, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has demanded that Kumar declare his stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Banerjee's comments highlight the political intrigue surrounding Kumar, suggesting his reluctance to comment may jeopardize his leadership position.

Meanwhile, the Waqf Amendment Bill Joint Parliamentary Committee, led by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, is actively engaging with various stakeholders, including legal experts and Waqf Board members, to gather opinion on the bill. Meetings are scheduled in Kolkata and Lucknow, as preparations intensify ahead of Parliament's budget session.

The committee is expected to deliver its report during this session, aiming for legislative reforms to tackle mismanagement and corruption in Waqf properties. The amendment proposes digitization, stronger audits, and legal frameworks to recover illegally occupied properties, promising a comprehensive revamp of the 1995 Waqf Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

