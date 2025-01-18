AAP vs BJP: Controversy Over 'Unbreakable' Documentary Screening

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to block the release of a new documentary titled 'Unbreakable'. The film reportedly highlights the imprisonment of key AAP leaders. Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, shared the movie's trailer on the social media platform X.

Kejriwal took to X to urge viewers to watch the trailer, suggesting it would clarify why the BJP is keen on stopping the film. Delhi Police have asserted that no official permission was received for screening 'Unbreakable', leading Kejriwal to clarify that the screening was a private affair and not linked to elections.

At a press conference, Kejriwal stressed the film was not an election campaign, with no presence of campaign symbols or propaganda. He condemned the police's actions, suggesting they were driven by BJP's fear of the documentary exposing their alleged constitutional breaches. The former Chief Minister emphasized that he hoped for future permission for the film's screening.

(With inputs from agencies.)