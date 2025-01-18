Left Menu

Voices Uniting: The 2023 People's March for Justice

Thousands, predominantly women, gathered in Washington for the 'People's March', protesting President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration. The rally, smaller than the 2017 protest, addressed gender justice, bodily autonomy, democracy, and other socio-political issues, unified by chants supporting abortion rights and advocating for civil liberties.

In Washington, a significant demonstration marked the 'People's March', drawing several thousand participants in opposition to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Most attendees were women, some donning pink hats reminiscent of the larger 2017 protest against Trump's initial inauguration.

The demonstration, starting at Franklin Park among other locations, aimed at promoting gender justice, bodily autonomy, and various socio-political causes. Other groups focused on democracy, immigration, and local matters before uniting at the Lincoln Memorial, despite a noticeable decrease in size since 2017.

The protest's atmosphere saw vendors selling buttons and flags, and powerful speeches, like that of Mini Timmaraju from Reproductive Freedom for All, rallying the crowd. Despite Trump's victories, organizers remain optimistic, emphasizing the continuing majority support for abortion rights as they prepared for future challenges under his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

