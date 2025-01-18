Left Menu

Trump's Return: A Cold Inauguration with Historic Adjustments

Donald Trump returns to Washington for a unique inauguration marred by cold weather, forcing the festivities indoors. Originally set for the U.S. Capitol grounds, the swearing-in and parade will instead take place in the Capital One Arena. Trump's inauguration will focus on migration and energy policies.

Updated: 18-01-2025 22:42 IST
President-elect Donald Trump is making his comeback to Washington this Saturday, marking his inauguration with a series of celebrations disrupted by an unexpected cold snap.

Arriving with his wife Melania from Palm Beach, Trump aims to settle in Sterling for a gala event hosted at his golf club, featuring entertainment from notable performers including an Elvis impersonator. Sunday's schedule involves a rally at the Capital One Arena, setting the stage for an indoor inauguration on Monday amidst frigid weather.

The historic indoor event, a first since Reagan's 1985 inauguration, will limit guest attendance, with much of the ceremony broadcast from the Capital One Arena. Trump's inaugural speech is expected to pivot on issues like migration and U.S. energy, as he begins his new term of executive actions.

