TikTok Tensions: The Countdown to a U.S. Ban
President-elect Donald Trump plans to give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential U.S. ban set for Sunday. The app faces scrutiny due to national security concerns linked to its Chinese parent company ByteDance. The Supreme Court upheld the potential ban, impacting TikTok's business partners.
Amid rising tensions, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday that TikTok might receive a 90-day reprieve from a looming U.S. ban. Originally set to go into effect this Sunday, the potential ban has stirred jittery reactions among the app's 170 million American users.
The Chinese-owned platform, highly relevant to both small businesses and cultural trends, awaits clarity from Joe Biden's administration. The Supreme Court upheld the ban on Friday, thrusting TikTok and its parent company ByteDance into uncertain territory. Without executive intervention from Biden, firms like Apple and Google could face penalties if the ban proceeds.
User sentiment is turbulent, with many scrambling for alternatives amid the uncertainty. The White House and Chinese officials exchanged accusations, further straining U.S.-China relations. With a corporate landscape hanging in balance, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is set to attend the U.S. presidential inauguration to potentially engage in resolving the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
