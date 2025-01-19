Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Donald Trump is set to kick off his second term as President of the United States with a barrage of executive orders aimed at fulfilling campaign promises. Over 100 such orders will be waiting on his Oval Office desk as he arrives at the White House on Monday afternoon.

These executive orders represent a concentrated effort to enact policies on crucial issues, including sealing the Southern border, mass deportations, and deregulating energy exploration. Trump's team indicates that these orders are prepared to immediately counteract key initiatives from the outgoing Biden administration.

Pundits describe Trump's approach as a bold demonstration of power intended to shape his second term from day one. The impact will extend across major sectors, heralding significant shifts in immigration, energy policy, and economic regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)