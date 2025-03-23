Trump Administration Backs Down on Venezuela Deportation

The Trump administration has chosen not to defy a judicial order that prevents the use of war powers to deport alleged Venezuela gang members. This decision was confirmed by border czar Tom Homan on Sunday.

Homan, speaking on ABC News' This Week, highlighted that the Venezuelans were afforded due process according to existing legal frameworks. This statement comes amidst widespread criticism from legal experts accusing the administration of flouting judicial decisions.

Despite the controversy, Homan maintains that the current legal procedures were duly observed, emphasizing adherence to the laws as they are currently written.

