Growing Demand for Nara Lokesh's Promotion in TDP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is experiencing increasing calls for the elevation of Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to the Deputy Chief Minister position. Lokesh currently plays key roles in managing Human Resources Development and IT.

Deputy Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, confirmed that many party leaders are keen on seeing Lokesh elevated, reflecting widespread support for the move among TDP cadres. The debate centers on Lokesh's potential leadership of both the party and government.

Party leaders laud Lokesh's role in spearheading a successful membership drive, and while Janasena's potential reactions are uncertain, the TDP presses for his promotion. Senior leaders also note his investment-attracting efforts, arguing that his elevation is necessary for TDP's future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)