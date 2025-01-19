Left Menu

Growing Demand for Nara Lokesh's Promotion in TDP

Within the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), there is a growing call for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, to be made Deputy Chief Minister. Lokesh, now overseeing HR and IT, is viewed as a future leader. TDP leaders highlight his successful member recruitment and seek to elevate his role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-01-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:38 IST
Growing Demand for Nara Lokesh's Promotion in TDP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is experiencing increasing calls for the elevation of Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to the Deputy Chief Minister position. Lokesh currently plays key roles in managing Human Resources Development and IT.

Deputy Speaker of the AP Legislative Assembly, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, confirmed that many party leaders are keen on seeing Lokesh elevated, reflecting widespread support for the move among TDP cadres. The debate centers on Lokesh's potential leadership of both the party and government.

Party leaders laud Lokesh's role in spearheading a successful membership drive, and while Janasena's potential reactions are uncertain, the TDP presses for his promotion. Senior leaders also note his investment-attracting efforts, arguing that his elevation is necessary for TDP's future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025