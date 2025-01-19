Left Menu

Jitender Singh Shunty's Vision for Women in Shahdara

Jitender Singh Shunty, AAP candidate, aims to enhance women's safety and welfare in Shahdara by introducing 'pink ambulances,' hostels, and creches. Known as the 'Ambulance Man' for his pandemic work, Shunty emphasizes disaster management and women's safety initiatives. He critiques opposition and highlights voter engagement strategies.

Jitender Singh Shunty's Vision for Women in Shahdara
Jitender Singh Shunty, the AAP candidate for Shahdara, has outlined an ambitious plan to improve living conditions for women in the constituency. His proposals include launching 'pink ambulances,' providing hostels, and establishing creches for children of working women.

Recognized as the 'Ambulance Man' for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shunty is committed to women's safety and overall community welfare. His initiatives also promise to set up Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and disaster management units to address emergencies in the region's narrow lanes.

In contrast to his political rivals, Shunty emphasizes AAP's record of delivering real solutions, like free bus rides for women. With door-to-door campaign strategies, he aims to connect personally with the voters before the upcoming Delhi assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

