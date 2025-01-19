Ajit Pawar's Vision for a Clean Image NCP
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the NCP convention, emphasizing a clean image for the party by expelling members with poor public reputations. He announced plans to broaden the party's base, involve professional groups, and introduce health initiatives while ensuring promises are fulfilled.
- Country:
- India
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, announced Sunday that individuals with tarnished public images will find no place within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which he leads, marking a bold stance on maintaining the party's repute.
Speaking at the NCP convention in Shirdi, Pawar outlined strategies to expand the party's reach in villages and urged coordinated efforts among members. He emphasized the critical need to deploy responsible candidates for upcoming local polls to maximize votes.
Addressing concerns over the NCP's public perception amidst criticism and recent controversies, Pawar called for unity and integrity within the party. He introduced medical assistance initiatives and a new system to ensure electoral promises are fulfilled, reinforcing his commitment to cleaner governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Some people are trying to disturb social harmony in name of caste politics, says PM Modi as he calls to defeat such designs.
Gadkari Questions Ideological Loyalty Amid 'Use and Throw' Politics
Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP's Kailash Gahlot Criticizes AAP's 'Khas Aadmi' Politics
New Paths in Austrian Politics: A Possible Coalition with the Freedom Party
Infrastructure Politics: Kejriwal's Take on Modi's New Delhi Milestones