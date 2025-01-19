Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's Vision for a Clean Image NCP

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the NCP convention, emphasizing a clean image for the party by expelling members with poor public reputations. He announced plans to broaden the party's base, involve professional groups, and introduce health initiatives while ensuring promises are fulfilled.

Updated: 19-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:14 IST
Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, announced Sunday that individuals with tarnished public images will find no place within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which he leads, marking a bold stance on maintaining the party's repute.

Speaking at the NCP convention in Shirdi, Pawar outlined strategies to expand the party's reach in villages and urged coordinated efforts among members. He emphasized the critical need to deploy responsible candidates for upcoming local polls to maximize votes.

Addressing concerns over the NCP's public perception amidst criticism and recent controversies, Pawar called for unity and integrity within the party. He introduced medical assistance initiatives and a new system to ensure electoral promises are fulfilled, reinforcing his commitment to cleaner governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

