Ajit Pawar's Vision for a Clean Image NCP

Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra's Deputy CM, announced Sunday that individuals with tarnished public images will find no place within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which he leads, marking a bold stance on maintaining the party's repute.

Speaking at the NCP convention in Shirdi, Pawar outlined strategies to expand the party's reach in villages and urged coordinated efforts among members. He emphasized the critical need to deploy responsible candidates for upcoming local polls to maximize votes.

Addressing concerns over the NCP's public perception amidst criticism and recent controversies, Pawar called for unity and integrity within the party. He introduced medical assistance initiatives and a new system to ensure electoral promises are fulfilled, reinforcing his commitment to cleaner governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)