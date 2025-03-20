Controversial Deportation: Georgetown Scholar Faces U.S. Expulsion
The U.S. government is seeking to deport Badar Khan Suri, an Indian scholar at Georgetown University, citing alleged ties to Hamas. Suri, married to a U.S. citizen and a peace studies academic, was detained amid Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestinian activists, spurring debate over policy and civil liberties.
In a contentious move, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has detained Badar Khan Suri, an Indian national studying at Georgetown University, with plans to deport him over purported threats to U.S. foreign policy. Legal representatives for Suri, detained in Louisiana, argue against allegations linking him to Hamas.
The Department of Homeland Security, quoting unnamed sources, claimed Suri engaged in spreading propaganda via social media, accusations lacking public evidence. This enforcement represents Trump's broader strategy to deport foreign nationals involved in pro-Palestinian protests after an alleged Hamas attack.
Civil liberties groups criticize what they see as discriminatory practices targeting political dissenters. While Trump's administration maintains these actions are necessary, opponents argue they blur the line between activism and terrorism. Georgetown University remains in support of Suri, citing his respected role in academic circles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
