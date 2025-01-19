Trump's Triumphant Return: MAGA Takes Center Stage

Donald Trump, set to be inaugurated for a second term, is spending the night before the event at various Washington functions celebrating his return to power and the "Make America Great Again" movement.

Security preparations are notably stringent, though officials anticipate celebrations rather than protests, unlike the unrest following his 2021 election loss. Trump's victory in the 2024 election by a significant Electoral College margin signifies a turnaround after he left the capital in disgrace four years prior.

While he aims to promote bipartisanship, Trump acknowledges the political polarisation he faces. His inaugural speech at the Capitol is expected to focus on unity, strength, and fairness. Additional commemorative activities include a wreath-laying at Arlington and a rally downtown, with some events moved indoors due to cold weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)