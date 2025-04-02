High-Stakes Diplomacy: Russian Official Visits Washington Amid Ukraine Tensions

A high-ranking Russian official is set to visit Washington this week for crucial discussions with the Trump administration, a source has disclosed. Kirill Dmitriev, recently appointed as Russia's special envoy, will meet U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to discuss boosting cooperation between their nations amid ongoing tensions in Ukraine.

This meeting was initially reported by CNN, highlighting the intent of both officials to foster closer ties as their governments strive to resolve the Ukraine conflict. At present, there's been no official comment from the White House, U.S. Department of State, Russian Embassy in Washington, or the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Dmitriev's visit, the first by any senior Russian in the U.S. since the 2022 Ukraine invasion, follows conversations between Presidents Trump and Putin. The two leaders seek to mend strained relations, evident in recent ambassadorial appointments and talks focused on rare earth metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)