Trump's Second Term: Power Plays and Political Turmoil

As President-elect Donald Trump moves towards a second term, he faces a maelstrom of political challenges and controversies. In a dramatic shift, Trump's administration may reconsider planned immigration raids in Chicago after a leak. The raids are part of his broader agenda on immigration reform.

International implications are also on the horizon as Germany's ambassador to the U.S. warns of Trump's plan to centralize power, potentially affecting the independence of U.S. law enforcement and media. The brief also highlights concerns over technology giants gaining 'co-governing power'.

In the Middle East, a ceasefire has begun between Israel and Hamas, offering temporary reprieve amid prolonged conflict, while Trump's approach squeezes domestic agencies, claiming to dismantle the 'deep state'. This maneuvering aims to consolidate control over federal operations during his tenure.

