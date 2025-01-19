Left Menu

Trump's Second Term: Power Plays and Political Turmoil

A series of world news highlights President-elect Donald Trump's plans and actions as he prepares for potential sweeping changes in his second term, including rethinking immigration raids, redefining constitutional order, TikTok battles, and consolidating power by challenging the 'deep state'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 18:27 IST
As President-elect Donald Trump moves towards a second term, he faces a maelstrom of political challenges and controversies. In a dramatic shift, Trump's administration may reconsider planned immigration raids in Chicago after a leak. The raids are part of his broader agenda on immigration reform.

International implications are also on the horizon as Germany's ambassador to the U.S. warns of Trump's plan to centralize power, potentially affecting the independence of U.S. law enforcement and media. The brief also highlights concerns over technology giants gaining 'co-governing power'.

In the Middle East, a ceasefire has begun between Israel and Hamas, offering temporary reprieve amid prolonged conflict, while Trump's approach squeezes domestic agencies, claiming to dismantle the 'deep state'. This maneuvering aims to consolidate control over federal operations during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

