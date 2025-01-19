Biden's Five Pardons Symbolize Justice Revisited
President Joe Biden pardoned five individuals, including late civil rights leader Marcus Garvey, who was posthumously pardoned for a 1923 mail fraud conviction. Among the others pardoned are advocates who have been rehabilitated after convictions for non-violent offenses. Biden also commuted sentences of two individuals who demonstrated significant rehabilitation.
In a historical move, U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday granted pardons to five individuals, including late civil rights icon Marcus Garvey. Garvey, celebrated for championing African-American empowerment, was posthumously cleared of a 1923 mail fraud conviction, a significant step recognized by human rights organizations.
The White House announced the pardons of Darryl Chambers, an advocate against gun violence, and Ravidath "Ravi" Ragbir, an immigration advocate, both previously convicted of non-violent offenses. Don Leonard Scott, a Virginia state legislator, and Kemba Smith Pradia, a criminal justice advocate, were also pardoned for their past non-violent drug offenses.
President Biden also commuted sentences for two figures: Robin Peoples and Michelle West, both recognized for their admirable rehabilitation while serving sentences from the 1990s. This move highlights Biden's broader aim to address past injustices within the justice system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
