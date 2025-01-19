Trump's Deliberation on TikTok Deal: Navigating Security Concerns and Opportunities

Mike Waltz, who is set to be President-elect Donald Trump's national security adviser, has emphasized the importance of careful consideration regarding deals that would enable TikTok to continue operating within the U.S. market. On Sunday, during an appearance on CBS's 'Face the Nation,' Waltz underscored the complexities behind the negotiations.

Waltz pointed out that every Chinese company, including TikTok, is linked to the Chinese Communist Party. He stressed the importance of maintaining an app that Americans can enjoy without compromising their data security or leaving them vulnerable to external influences.

Waltz conveyed that Trump is inclined towards taking the necessary time, possibly through an extension, to thoroughly evaluate the available deals. This careful assessment is key to balancing user enjoyment with national security concerns.

