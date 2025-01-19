Trump's Security Adviser Issues Strong Warning on Gaza Ceasefire
Mike Waltz, Trump's incoming national security adviser, emphasized strong support for Israel if Hamas breaches the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal. In a CBS interview, Waltz stated it is unacceptable for Hamas to govern Gaza. He also expressed optimism about a potential Israel-Saudi Arabia normalization as part of the Abraham Accords.
Mike Waltz, the incoming national security adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, has strongly reiterated U.S. support for Israel amid concerns about the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal. Speaking on CBS' "Face the Nation," Waltz stated, "Hamas will never govern Gaza. That is completely unacceptable."
Waltz conveyed a clear message intended for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing that "If Hamas reneges on this deal and backs out, we will support Israel in doing what it has to do." This statement underlines the U.S. position of unwavering backing for Israel in the event of a ceasefire breach.
Furthermore, Waltz expressed optimism about the Trump administration's potential success in brokering a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, as an extension of the Abraham Accords. This perspective highlights the administration's ambition for broader peace and cooperation in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
